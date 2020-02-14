Nashville might have a reputation for music and creativity, but it is also becoming a global headquarters for craft beer distilleries.



If you're planning a trip to music city, then these are the best places you can tour.

List of the Best Distilleries and Breweries in Nashville

A lot of people stop at this brewing company because it’s right in the Gulch. You can get something fantastic to eat, enjoy a few beverages, and then go for a fun walk. It’s been open since 2003, and the seasonal brews it offers are a staple for many in the city.

The history of this distillery is one of its primary draws. This brand was more successful than Jack Daniel’s before statewide prohibition became enforced. Although the law shut down the family business almost a century ago, the heirs to the original recipe restarted the company to offer one of the best whiskeys in the world.

This brewery became one of the first ones in the world to use green practices to limit water needs. It offered its first product in 2013. You can find it a little south of the downtown area, and their burgers are some of the best that you’ll find in the city. Tours are available each Saturday for a small fee.

Kids who grew up in the late 1980s got introduced to the mythological jackalope on prime-time television. What makes this company unique is that it is one of only a handful of all-women founded breweries in the United States. It offers one of the best tours in Nashville.

If you prefer Belgian-style beer, then this is the Nashville destination for you. It’s well away from the downtown corridor, but you’ll find that it is worth the drive. Their 44 Coffee Porter became so popular that it went from a seasonal to a year-round offering.



Nashville provides a variety of experiences so that everyone can find something to enjoy. You can top off your tour of the local breweries with a visit to one of Nashville’s most famous hot chicken restaurants.



If you love craft beer, then these are the stops you’ll want to add to your itinerary.