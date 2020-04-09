Although most people come to visit Nashville to experience the music scene, the Cumberland River provides some incredible sightseeing opportunities in its own right. One of the things you must do when visiting the city is to take a fun boat ride or tour.

If you’d like to see Nashville from a unique vantage point, then book one of these options during your next stay in the city.

List of the Best Boat Rides and Tours in Nashville

This lunch or dinner cruise through Nashville combines live entertainment with Southern-style cuisine. You’ll receive stunning views of the Cumberland at a reasonable price on one of the city’s largest paddlewheel boats. Your booking includes hotel pickup and drop-off.

Choose this option if you want to charter a private pontoon for a leisurely day on a Nashville lake. You’ll have the entire boat to yourself with this investment. That means you dictate the schedule and the music that gets played. Ice, coolers, and bottled water are provided. Two watersport activities come with the rate.

If you want to see the Harpeth River, then this operator provides a unique tour that is just outside of the city. You’ll enjoy a scenic waterway away from all of the crowds and commotion. Although you won’t get to see downtown, the tour includes smaller boats for up to an 8-hour trip.

This premier party option enables you to enjoy the saloon experience that only Nashville provides while enjoying the benefits of being on the Cumberland. The barge is 50-feet in length, offering public or private cruises to help you enjoy the city. It holds up to 45 guests, provides table-top seating, and affordable pricing if you bring your own beverage for the experience.

If you want to try Paddleboarding during your visit to Nashville, then this outfitter gives you the tools needed for a fun time. Kayak rentals are also available. You’ll need an advanced reservation to take an excursion, but the entire experience can be relaxing and enjoyable. Yoga and other how-to classes are available from certified instructors.

Plan your itinerary today!