You cannot visit Tennessee without experiencing Nashville hot buffalo wild wings at least once during your stay.

The only problem is that there are so many choices in the city that it can be a challenge to choose just one. There are some pretenders out there as well, so you don’t want your taste buds left with a poor first impression.

That’s why these are the destinations to consider if you want to eat at one of the best hot chicken places in Nashville.

List of the Best Hot Chicken Spots in Nashville

Nashville’s signature food is rooted in a desire for revenge. That need for vengeance launched a nationwide phenomenon that has people rushing to the best hot chicken shacks in the city.

Forget going to all of the famous brands in Nashville to get the best hot chicken. This little place is in a strip mall in Hendersonville. Instead of soggy skin, you’ll find a crisp crunch that has you longing for another bite. There’s also a hint of sweetness in there with the slow burn, and it’s enough to make you want to order seconds – and possibly thirds.

This Nashville spot receives the credit of being the original innovator of hot chicken in the city. Even when the kitchen has a bad day, you’ll find dozens of people lined up for food around the block. You might be waiting up to an hour for your chicken, but it’s worth the wait. The combination of flavors is excellent. Not many have been able to improve upon this first recipe.

It wasn’t that long ago when you had to find the red food truck to get a sampling of this Nashville hot chicken. The owner grew up eating at Prince’s, but she knew that her own version would be better. You won’t find anything overly mild on the menu, with the heat being something that leaves you with a positive memory without being overwhelming.

If you’ve been trying hot chicken every day in Nashville, then you’re in luck. This little spot lets you get some fish if you prefer. You’ll find the hottest recipes here, and you are almost guaranteed to be leaving in tears. Their dry rub is so toasty warm that you need to wash your hands before rubbing your eyes.

Some folks have a love-hate relationship with this place. It was founded in 2012, but for many tourists, this is the chicken they want because it was the first to take the concept nationally. You can go from zero spice to a fun piece called “Shut the Cluck Up.” Every piece of chicken receives double breading to ensure a juicy bite.

If you enjoy more of a pepper flavor with your Nashville hot chicken, then you’ll enjoy this place with a college vibe. What is the secret to their success? Adding bacon grease into the mix. It’s up to you if you want to try the experimental menu options.

Nashville hot chicken is an incredible experience. Pick a favorite or go to all of these places to have an incredible meal.