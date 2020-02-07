If you want to enjoy some of the best experiences that Nashville has to offer, then you want to stay in Music Row. Looking to make a trip into the city but don’t know where to stay? Then these are the best hotel options from to choose from when planning your time in the city.

1. Residence Inn by Marriott

You are seven minutes from Vanderbilt University and the stadium with this Nashville hotel. There’s a fitness center on the grounds and an outdoor pool. You can also take advantage of the rewards program offered by Marriott to make your stay more affordable.

2. Best Western Plus Downtown

This hotel is about one-half mile west of The Gulch restaurant district. You’ll have access to a daily hot breakfast while paying one of the cheapest nightly rates in the city. The chain has also made an effort to modernize their rooms, and you have an outdoor pool to use during your downtime.

Staying in downtown Nashville is comfortable with this convenient location. You’re less than a mile from Vanderbilt here, and the on-site bar features live music frequently. You will have free Wi-Fi access during your stay, and there are plenty of venues near your room when you want to enjoy the nightlife in the city.

This beautiful boutique hotel is located directly in the Music Row district. It offers a sun deck, an outdoor pool, and on-site dining. If you book your stay in Nashville during your birthday, then a bottle of Champagne is headed your way. The smaller quarters create a friendly, more intimate Nashville experience to enjoy.

It might be a 10-minute walk to Music Row, but this eco-friendly hotel provides a lot of benefits worth considering. A classic diner is at the facility, along with a grab-and-go coffee shop. Make sure that you take advantage of the full-service spa and the fitness center. Free Wi-Fi is available in each room.

If you like large rooms and comfortable convenience, then choose this Nashville hotel. You’ll be an eight-minute drive to the Country Music Hall of Fame. There is a bar and lounge on-site, and the city center is only four miles away. A fitness center and billiards room complement the boutique style of this modern business.

Nashville provides several different ways to enjoy Music Row and the rest of the city, including the Grand Ole Opry. Book your stay early to ensure that you can get the room you want at a price you like!