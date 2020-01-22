Nashville is the global hub for country music, but it is also the home to numerous other genres of music. Several musicians throughout history have gotten their start in this city. Below is a look at a few of the most well-known musical acts.

This band formed in 2004 and take on several the genres of rock and pop. Their first album came out in 2005, eventually reaching #30 on the Heatseekers Chart in 2006. Their second album, called “Riot!,” went platinum and led to the band receiving a Best New Artist nomination at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Cyrus may have 53 singles that have come out since 1992, but he is primarily known for the song “Achy Breaky Heart.” It was the first song in Australia to ever sell 3 million copies. A line dance in the video went viral before the Internet was available, and most country bars will play the song at least once to let people show off their moves.

This Christian rock band formed in 2002 with the help of the Armstrong brothers. Several musicians have come and gone through the group over the years, but it hasn’t changed their sound. Their debut albums received nominations for Best Rock Gospel Album, and Until We Have Faces reached #2 on the Billboard 200.

Forming in 2006, this country music group has managed to release six albums for Capitol Records. Their work has sold over 10 million albums and 12.5 million digital singles in the United States. They’ve won multiple Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Country Album.

This rock supergroup formed in Nashville in 2009. It’s one of the bands associated with Jack White, but it also includes Dean Fertita from Queens of the Stone Age, Jack Lawrence of The Raconteurs, and Alison Mosshart of The Kills and Discount.

Although this country band has been on three major labels and saw the departure of John Rich to create the duo Big & Rich, it continues to chart top-ranked singles. The band has nine #1 hits over the years, with over a dozen hitting the Hot Country Songs chart. Lonestar also charted the song “Amazed” at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the first country song since 1983 to receive that status.



Nashville might be a mecca for country music, but it is a city where any artist can find their way to commercial success.