If you want to have a dream wedding, then Nashville is the perfect destination. Its combination of music, Southern hospitality, and incredible venues mean that you can find a fantastic site without smashing your budget.

When you want to have a blank canvas for your wedding plans, then these are the best wedding chapels in Nashville that you’ll want to consider.

List of the Best Wedding Chapels in Nashville

Nashville can provide you with a wedding venue that includes a gorgeous old hotel, a quiet barn on a historic property, or a beautiful church in the heart of the city. The list below offers some of the best options to consider right now.

This 19th century plantation can host a wedding and reception. It offers the charming Carriage House for you to enjoy, or you can organize your festivities in the Boxwood Garden.

You have a choice from three unique indoor venues on this property or six outdoor gardens when you want to get married in Nashville. That means you can customize your plans to any taste and guest list size.

You will find historic indoor and outdoor venues awaiting you at this beautiful destination. It is also one of the few sites on this list that offers all-inclusive packages for those who are flying into the city to get married. Since they’re dealing with the vendors, you’ll save a lot of time and potentially a lot of money.

It might not be your traditional wedding chapel, but this 9-acre farm does offer an event barn and a music room. Their restaurant relies on property-grown ingredients and locally-sourced items so that you can have an authentic taste of Nashville after exchanging your vows.

You will see plenty of warm tones and reclaimed wood when you choose this venue for your wedding. As an extra bonus, you’ll be a few blocks off of Broadway if your post-reception plans include some time in the city.

This location used to be the railroad station for the city, but now it is one of Nashville’s most unique hotels. Several ballrooms are in this facility so that you can have your wedding and reception in this 19th century building. The grand lobby is the perfect place for pictures, while the veranda provides a lovely spot for outdoor moments.

This Nashville destination features a 50-acre estate with a home built in 1835. The Yarborough House provides a glimpse of the traditional south while providing you with stunning outdoor venues. There’s a lake and a nature preserve that will give your wedding a country feel in any season.

This Nashville church was built in 1874, but it is now a modern venue that is perfect for any wedding. It’s right there in the downtown sector, so you will have a full choice of hotels. With the expansive roof and balconies, it feels like you have intimate moments, even if hundreds are there for your ceremony.

Nashville is the perfect place to host a wedding, and these venues are evidence of that fact. Which one is your favorite?