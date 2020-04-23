Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Even if you prefer to skip it, the foods you enjoy become the foundation of your day in Nashville. Finding a meal at one of the best diners in the city will make you fall in love with pancakes, eggs, and bacon once again – or help you find a new favorite!

These are the best spots where you can grab some breakfast before a fun day of exploring Nashville.

List of the Best Breakfast Destinations in Nashville

You’ll find this charming spot tucked away in Salemtown. It opens promptly at 6 AM to serve classic breakfast fare like biscuit sandwiches and French toast. You’ll mingle with the neighbors and a few commuters as you linger over each tasty item.

This diner is a Germantown staple that you must try during your stay in Nashville. You can find a country-style breakfast waiting for you every day. Expect biscuits, sausage, and bacon to be on your plate in plentiful amounts with grits, gravy, and more. You might even choose to skip lunch after trying this spot!

Although this diner is one of Nashville’s most recent additions, the quality of breakfast is outstanding at this establishment. This place is where you want to go when hot chicken and waffles call out to you in the morning. Craft cocktails and huevos rancheros are another combination that will let you leave feeling satisfied.

If you like to get up a little later in the morning, then consider the 7 AM opening of this little spot on Nashville’s east side. A weekday trip is your best option because the line gets long on the weekend. Once you try their stuffed French toast pancakes or signature home fries, this establishment will become part of your routine every time you’re in the city.

When you want something a little closer to fine dining than diner diving, this establishment answers the call with a 5-star response. If the weather is cooperative, you can enjoy breakfast on the patio with omelets, pancakes, and some signature menu items. It’s available from 7:30 to 11 AM on weekdays only.

You need plenty of energy to explore the best that Nashville offers. Begin that journey each morning with breakfast at one of these fantastic establishments! In the evening, make sure to check out one of Nashville’s many breweries.