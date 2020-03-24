Nashville might be considered the world headquarters for country music, but it also has an impressive series of mountain biking trails to explore to see all that Nashville scenery has to offer.

One of the best trails in the United States can be found at Percy Warner Park. It runs for eight miles and provides riders with a diverse set of obstacles so that regardless of skill level there is something something to enjoy. Make sure to check the difficulty level at the trailhead before starting your ride.

Metro parks offer a total of 25 miles of completed trails for mountain bikers to enjoy, and many more are in the works. You can find the others at Bells Bend, Cane Ridge, and Hamilton Creek.

You Can Find Quick Rides and All Day Trails

Nashville provides mountain bikers with a nice variety of trails to explore. Bells Bend offers 5.5 miles of trail that is great for beginners with its single-track design. You’ll have rolling hills, open fields, and some exposed roots.

If you go to Hamilton Creek, the trails are perfect for those who prefer a more technical ride. The difficulty level might be a little more than a first-time rider wants to handle, but it offers almost 10 miles to explore. You’ll find two loops available with the total distance, and more accessible trails involving some rocks, roots, and other standard obstacles.

You can find built-in ramps, jumps, and other technical selections on the intermediate loop. The trails close when they get wet, so check on the weather conditions before packing up your bike to head out there.

David Crockett State Park (not Davy Crockett) is a favorite spot in the Lawrenceburg area to do some casual mountain biking. It’s about 70 miles from downtown Nashville, but it is a perfect spot to catch the autumn colors. The trail is about two miles long and entirely paved, making it an excellent option for a family ride.

Many families take the trail, stop by the pool for a quick swim, and bring a picnic lunch to enjoy in the park. It’s a laid-back way to enjoy some time together. You can also stop by one of the fantastic restaurants in the area.

Mountain biking in the Nashville area continues to develop rapidly. New trails are in the works all of the time to create even more exploration opportunities. You can find the most current list of places to explore through the city’s website.