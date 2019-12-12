The Nashville Predators Hockey league continues to impress after Nick Bonino leads in scoring for the team with 33 goals through 29 games.

The San Jose Sharks went up against the Nashville Predators but only made 1 goal thanks to Juuse Saros who saved 24 goal attempts. Nick Bonino and Ryan Johansen both scored in the third, helping to keep the Predators in fifth amongst the 2020 Central Division Playoffs.

Coach Peter Deboer told ESPN that his team was feeling the intensity of the playoff game, “We’re trying to fight our way up and they’re coming from games where they wish they were having more success. When that happens inside of a room, things get ratcheted up with intensity.”

Unfortunately, pressure from the Sharks led to penalties and lost opportunities to do better, “I thought we defended pretty well tonight. We’re still taking too many penalties, but it was our best 60-minute effort of the trip. It’s unfortunate we didn’t get something to show for it.”

A late-game penalty shot by Barclay Goodrow against Saros failed to give the Sharks some much needed last-minute fire to overcome the Predators defense.

But the Sharks didn’t head home empty-handed. With 1:58 remaining, Timo Meier assisted in tapping in a rebounded shot by Tomas Hertl.

The Predators outshot the sharks 11-6, which may be the cause of animosity between the teams that saw a combined 40 penalty minutes during the game.

The Predators are 11-1-1 against the Sharks in the previous 13 home games.

Tonight, the Predators will visit the Buffalo Sabres.