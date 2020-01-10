Pekka Rinne of the Nashville Predators became the 12th goaltender in NHL history to score a goal with just 22 seconds left on the clock. The Predators didn’t need the point. They were already 4-2 over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Rinne called it a once in a lifetime opportunity that he didn’t expect

The final point came when Rinne launched the puck over his own goal. It landed behind the blue line and slid into the goal before Blackhawks forward could retrieve it.

Rinne didn’t see it happen, but know what happened after watching his teammates celebrating. Mike Smith of the Coyotes accomplished the same difficult feat in 2013.

Other scorers for the Predators include Matt Duchene and Viktor Arvidsson.

The win came as a relief to new coach John Hynes after Peter Laviolette was fired and Hynes had his first loss of the season after Boston on Tuesday, just one day after Laviolette’s firing.

Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said his team improved in the last 40 minutes of the game, but it came too late and with too many wasted opportunities.

At one point, the Blackhawks managed to trim Nashville’s lead to just 3-2, then Rinne helped the Predators walk away with the lead. There wasn’t time for the Blackhawks to recover.

Roman Josi, the all-star defenseman, outplayed Adam Boqvist early, continuing his point streak to 12 games. Later, Colin Blackwell made it 2-0, his first career goal in 17 games played so far. Mattias Ekholm scored the third goal at 16:55.

Early predictions hold that John Hynes can lead the Predators to the Stanley Cup.

We’re rooting for you!

The Predators play the Jets Sunday.