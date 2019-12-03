You don’t need to stop the music to get some food in Nashville. Many restaurants in Nashville have music. Not all of them are live, but the ones that feature live music are increasingly popular. Nashville is a town where you can discover upcoming or established artists.



Second Ave and Broadway are some of the best places to get southern cooking with a side of live music.



Below is a helpful list of some live music restaurants you should check out.

Surrounded by your friends, family, and great country music, backstage at the Opry, on a show night, is a place where you are sure to be fully relaxed and have a good time. Opry Backstage Grill is situated at 2401 Music Valley Drive, Nashville.

Dead Crawfish and Live Music! Richard’s Café is a perfect place to have a good time for an intimate performance with artists performing shows while you enjoy your meal. Richards Café is situated at 4420 Whites Creek Pike, White Creek.

You can be sure to always find famous musicians at 3rd and Lindsley Bar and Grill, although it depends on who is playing. This location is one of Nashville’s best music venues. Located at 818 3rd Avenue South, Nashville.

Experience Sambuca’s eclectic European design coupled with a rooftop patio where you can view Nashville skyline. It is a rolling dinner club that features live music, and it is located in the center of the trendy Gulch warehouse district. Situated at 601 12th Avenue South, Nashville.

For more than 13 years, Caribbean hut has been the hottest and the longest-running Caribbean and Reggae night club in Nashville. The Hut boasts a unique 15,000 watts all-digital sound system. Situated at 1316 Antioch Pike, Nashville.

The main ingredients here are real people, real atmosphere, real food, and real sweet music. Turn in for a taste of reality. Situated at 120 Fourth Ave., South Franklin.

You need to check out BBQ smoky tomato, sweet sauces, and molasses. Here are good food, and live music joined together to found a perfect combo. Located at 1008 Woodland Street, 37206 Nashville, TN.

