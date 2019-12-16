Project 615 provides apparel with a purpose. It might be a small shop that you can only find in Nashville, but it also provides a way for you to change the world with an online purchase.

When you buy, Project 615 gives. In their “Consider Others First” campaign, every shirt that you purchase equals five meals donated to local providers. Thousands of people in Nashville struggle with hunger and homelessness every day. When you sport their t-shirt, then you’re providing a message that inspires people every day.

Project 615 works with a local non-profit called The Bridge to distribute the meals you donate with each t-shirt or sweatshirt purchase.

What Is the Mission of Project 615?

Project 615 has a simple goal: to serve others both locally and abroad in whatever way is possible.

This non-profit t-shirt company does this by selling high-quality products that advocate for causes that can change the world.

Its focus is on Nashville, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get involved if you live somewhere else. This company first formed in 2010 to support more opportunities for the local homeless population in the city. When you buy a t-shirt online from this company, then you are making a direct contribution to someone in need.

Project 615 has donated over $500,000 to different causes since its founding. Over $160,000 of this figure happened in the last year alone. They have built a children’s home in Uganda, raised money for victims of local crime, and helped local youths finish school and find jobs in a positive, inner-city community.

T-shirts might be the passion of this organization, but you’ll find a variety of different products available. Caps, stocking hats, hoodies, jogging pants, and more are part of their extensive collection. Many of the slogans and images represent Nashville and Tennessee, but you will also find some products with simple slogans that encourage a positive message.

One of their best-selling options is a simple t-shirt that says, “Love Your Neighbor.” Prices begin at $30 for most products.

Stop for a Moment Under the Jefferson Street Bridge

You will find up to 500 homeless people and families in poverty under the Jefferson Street Bridge in Nashville every Tuesday at 6 pm. People gather here because it is an opportunity to get a hot meal that isn’t possible otherwise. Over 15,000 pounds of groceries, clothing, and hygiene items get handed out each week to those in attendance.

Project 615 and The Bridge also have a child-specific program on Tuesday nights. Kids receive weekend food bags to ensure there is enough for them to eat until the next gathering under the Jefferson Street bridge. During the last school year, this program partnered with over 30 different schools and aftercare programs to offer more food security for 2,300 children each week.

If you are ready to start changing the world one t-shirt at a time, then you can find more information at project615.org.