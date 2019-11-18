Searching for the ideal family activity? Head to one of Tennessee’s pumpkin patches to cut a pumpkin, appreciate a hayride, or lose all sense of direction in a corn labyrinth. The “volunteer state” has a lot of spots for your family to enjoy a happy harvest. Regardless of where you go, you need to make it memorable. Thankfully, you’ll find so much goodness by taking a trip to one of the pumpkin patches listed below.

Mayfield Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Athens

Filled with hayrides, a zip line, frequented attractions, and hillbilly pig races, everybody in the family has something to do at this fun and fascinating location between Chattanooga and Knoxville. The owners state a portion of pumpkins weighs as much as 40 pounds! Mayfield Corn Maze is situated at 257 Hwy 307 E in Athens.

Fender’s Farm and Corn Maze in Jonesborough

Situated in East Tennessee, Fender’s Farm has more than 50 exercises, including a customary corn labyrinth and pumpkin train. Additionally, you will discover significant contributions like a pumpkin cannon and zombie paintball. Bumper’s Farm is situated at 254 Hwy 107 in Jonesborough.

Cruze Farm Corn Maze in Knoxville

This farm is situated on the banks of the great French Broad River in Knoxville. Cruze Farm offers a lot to experience. A corn maze and a pumpkin patch will delight children longing for a sweet treat. Children who make it through the dairy maze get delicious homemade frozen yogurt. Cruze Farm is situated at 3200 Frazier Road.

Keller’s Corny Country in Dickson

This Niblett Express barrel train will take your little children on a wandering experience while parents visit the gourmet espresso in the gift shop. Children will likewise adore the Corn Crib – a slide that takes them into a canister of corn pieces. Not to be neglected, you will find traditional pumpkin patches and pick-your-very own pumpkin patch too. Keller’s Corny Country is situated at 542 Firetower Road in Dickson.

Granny Wall’s Century Farm in Southside

This location offers a petting zoo, arts, nighttime hay, and crafts station. Granny Wall’s Century Farm is an extraordinary spot for learning in Middle Tennessee. Discover Granny Wall’s Century Farm at 1219 St. Michael Road in Southside.

Falcon Farm in Toone

Ride a horse or pet the livestock at Falcon Ridge Farm. Go for a walk through the pumpkin patches or ride through the corn-maze using horse clues for hints. Falcon Ridge Farm is situated at 22630 Highway 18 North in Toone.



These are great spots to have some family fun this fall. Head on down now before these attractions close for the season!

