The historic Grand Ole Opry has hosted some of the world’s biggest acts over its 90+ years of operations in six different venues. Look out for new musical acts and then top off the night with more music as a few choice restaurants in Nashville. Here are some of the facts that you may not have known about this famous stage.

Unusual Facts about the Grand Ole Opry

The current home of the Grand Ole Opry is its longest. The stage has been playing at the Grand Ole Opry House since 1974, and there is a small circle of the first stage that stands out on the current one.

1. The Opry Always Returns to its Former Home Each Year

The Ryman Auditorium is the former home of the Grand Ole Opry. Even when the stage is elsewhere, it comes back to this location each winter. The auditorium is often called the “Mother Church,” and many of the seats resemble pews.

2. It Hosts More Than Country Acts

Artists like Jack Black, Kenny Loggins, and Kevin Bacon have had the opportunity to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. Even Richard Nixon made an appearance on this famous stage.

3. Over 6,000 Songs Performed at Opry Shows Each Year

The Grand Ole Opry brings in several country acts to perform throughout the year. It is often a gateway opportunity to a more considerable career after an artist performs on this stage, such as Lorrie Morgan. She made her debut when she was only 13 years old.

4. Artists Join the Grand Ole Opry for a Lifetime.

The legendary Jesse McReynolds is the oldest living member of the Grand Ole Opry as of 2020. He created split-string and cross-picking styles for the mandolin while specializing in American bluegrass. He began playing and recording music in 1947.

5. Five Artists From the Grand Ole Opry Have Their Image on Postage Stamps.

The list of musicians with a postage stamp and a history with the Grand Ole Opry include Johnny Cash, Roy Acuff, and Patsy Cline. Their efforts, along with that of hundreds of other artists, have made the stage the longest-running radio show in the world. The first broadcast occurred on October 5, 1925.

The Grand Ole Opry continues to support musicians from all walks of life. You can find more information about this venue through its website.