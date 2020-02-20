Nashville Restaurant Week provides you with a series of special discounts at specific restaurants throughout the city. It is usually held during the third or fourth week of January each year.



The 2020 version of Nashville Restaurant Week was held from January 20-26.



This event is an ideal way to support local businesses. Each participating restaurant creates a slightly different menu during this time, but you can also find multiple-course meals at lunch or dinner for as little as $10.

Participating Restaurants are Members of the Nashville Originals

The Nashville Originals is the city’s non-profit independent restaurant association, and you can find globally acclaimed fine dining establishments to casual eateries awaiting your arrival. It has supported businesses in the area since 2006, working to create a sustainable environment that reflects the culture and community of the region.



That’s why Nashville Restaurant Week is the best ways to experience the culinary traditions of the city. Some places even offer breakfast options at special prices.



If you want to try something new during your time in Music City, then this is the week to be in town. Most restaurants add at least 1-2 items that are entirely new to celebrate this tradition.

Restaurants to Try During Nashville Restaurant Week

You can try a wide array of different flavors during Nashville Restaurant Week. Here are a few of the options that are worth considering.

You’ll discover hearty German dishes and wonderful beer awaiting your arrival here. The atmosphere speaks of good cheer and friendliness, with it being an almost direct replica of the beer halls that you can find in Bavaria.

This Brentwood destination features new American cuisine. You’ll find chimichangas, Tuscan pasta, pizza, and more on the menu throughout the year. Their wine list rotates monthly, which means you can always find something new to try here.

Besides being a restaurant with a name that’s fun to say, this establishment has almost 30 years of Nashville experience to share. There’s a martini lounge, a billiards room, and plenty of good food to eat.

You’ll find this upscale bar in the colorful Hillsboro Village area. It offers ten private cabanas, unique entrees, and a menu that receives consistent national attention. You can even rent it for private events, although not typically during Nashville Restaurant Week.

You can discover more information about Nashville Restaurant Week by visiting the Nashville Originals website. While you’re in town, don’t miss out on the amazing breweries found throughout the area!