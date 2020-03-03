The Honky Tonk Highway is a place of neon glory that locals sometimes avoid because it is a land filled with bachelorette parties, loud music, and expensive offerings.



It’s still an experience that everyone should get to have at least once in their life. If you plan to make your way to Nashville soon, then these are the stops that you’ll want to make along the way.

Best Places to Stop on the Honky Tonk Highway

This destination is almost always voted the best honky tonk in Nashville. If you love listening to old-time country music, then you’ll be in heaven here. Live music happens every day, and the establishment doesn’t close until 2:30 am. You’ll want to make sure to have a fried bologna sandwich during your stay.

You’re walking in the footsteps of country legends when you visit this establishment on the Honky Tonk Highway. Patsy Cline, Kris Kristofferson, Waylon Jennings, and Willie Nelson have all taken the stage at this venue while trying to get their first break in the business. It’s a fantastic stop to hear the newest artists in the country scene.

This establishment has three floors. That means you have the same number of stages to enjoy when you want to listen to some live music. It is rare to find any of them empty. The attraction of this spot is the reputation of the business to have random guest performances from names like Rascal Flatts.

You’ll find over 66,000 square feet of space awaiting your arrival with this stop along the Honky Tonk Highway. The list of famous acts that have taken the stage over the years is too long to name. If you love to dance, then this is the place to be.

This spot is known for cheap drinks and no cover charge. The floor is astroturf. If you have a mullet, then you might even make it onto their wall of fame. A colorful party awaits your arrival every night when you’re in Nashville.



When you spend time on the Honky Tonk Highway while hockey season is happening, then try to catch a game. Although tickets sell out frequently, you’ll find the atmosphere in the arena is the perfect closing number to enjoy during a trip to Nashville.



If you are looking for a hotel to stay at, here is a list of the best 6 hotels along Nashville music row.