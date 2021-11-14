5 Best Holiday Events Held in Nashville

When you start getting into the holiday spirit, Nashville is the city where you want to be. Whether it’s a visit to a pop-up bar or you enjoy one of the traditional recurring options, you’ll discover it is a great time to embrace a joyful spirit.

Here are some of the best options that you can expect to see this year. Please keep in mind that with Covid, things are also subject to change.

1. Christmas at the Ryman

The Nashville holiday tradition of shows at the Ryman continues in 2021. You can catch the Vince Gill and Amy Grant Christmas special, head to the ballet to catch the Nutcracker, or visit the historic downtown Franklin for “A Dickens of a Christmas Carol.”

2. TPAC – James K. Polk Theater

This stage is delivering a live Charlie Brown Christmas in December. It stays true to the television special, giving you all the feels that come when you’re with family and friends.

3. Cheekwood Holiday Lights

The sights and sounds of the season come to life at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens. You’ll experience one mile of glowing goodness throughout the property, creating a fun activity for all ages.

4. Victorian Christmas

The historic Sam Davis Home is set on 168 acres in Smyrna. It offers a Greek Revival aesthetic with two landmark structures on the grounds, along with several outbuildings. Over 100 of the family’s personal effects are there to view, along with a complete tour of the slave quarters.

5. Nashville Holiday Cruise

When you’re on the General Jackson Showboat, you can enjoy a Southern-style cruise with all the holiday trimmings you love. The largest inland builder built the vessel in the country, launched on the Ohio river in 1985 to serve the Cumberland.

What are some of your favorite Nashville holiday traditions?