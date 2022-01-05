5 Most Popular and Accessible Golf Courses in Nashville

Some people visit Nashville for the music. Others enjoy a late night at one of the city’s honky-tonks. If you’re coming for a visit, don’t forget about bringing your golf clubs!

Nashville has several excellent gold course options for you to enjoy.

A visit here brings you to a top-15 golf course in Tennessee. It's in a gated community, designed by Greg Norman, and known for its fantastic layout. Most of the course is flat, which makes it nice for a leisurely day without steep inclines. Several island greens with sloping action add difficulty to the course.

This golf course is a membership-only option, but it’s worth getting a guest pass if you can secure one. It takes you along several scenic ponds while staying true to the region’s natural contours.

This golf course is one of the most challenging in the state. Even with its difficulty level, it’s still enjoyable to play at all levels. You’ll find the putting to stay true, but the water hazards can push that score higher quickly.

Found amongst limestone bluffs and natural waterfalls, this gorgeous golf course delivers a championship experience. It uses Scottish-style bunkers for an extra challenge. Practice facilities are on the grounds.

This golf course is a local favorite and one that visitors come to enjoy whenever they’re in the city. It has two public courses that offer different experiences. One takes you through wetlands while the other runs along the Cumberland.

Where do you think you’ll book a tee time today?