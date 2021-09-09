When visiting Nashville, you need to visit the Parthenon, sample some hot chicken, and catch a show at the Grand Ole Opry.

Everyone knows that Nashville is the country music capital of the world. What many don’t know is that the city is also home to some of the best places to watch the leaves turn colors in the fall.

If you are visiting Nashville in September or October, here are the best places to see the leaves change.

Where Are the Best Nashville Spots to See the Leaves Change?

Percy and Edwin Warner Parks are a fantastic spot to see the leaves change in autumn. They operate as nature sanctuaries while serving as two of the largest public parks in the state. You can take a casual stroll down one of the paved paths to have a fun, leisurely day of exploration.

With almost 3,000 acres of beautiful, forested land, the deciduous trees turn beautiful amber and ombre hues each fall. It’s one of the most popular stopping points in the middle of the state.

Located right off downtown Nashville, this urban park provides a unique way to experience fall colors. You can stop for a quick snack, have a picnic with the family, and enjoy the farmer’s market.

Although this park is known more for its riverfront water sports, the trees that line the shore deliver a magnificent display each year. Since it is located between Davidson and Cheatham Counties, the historic trails across the park provide a lot of fun for everyone in the state.

You can find this park in Madison, just outside of Nashville. The rocky cliffs of the Cumberland provide the foundation for the colorful trees lining the river. You can even use the boat ramp for a leisurely float.

Don’t forget to boost your immune system in the fall! That’s when many viruses start circulating again. When you stock up on QuickSilver Scientific, Sovereign Silver, and Argentyn 23, you’ll have the foundations needed to keep exploring.