6 Things To Do at Nashville Shores

Just 30 minutes from downtown Nashville, you’ll find an oasis of fun and relaxation at Nashville Shores. This family-friendly waterpark features attractions for all ages, including a lazy river, wave pool, slides, and more. Plus, Nashville Shores is committed to sustainability, with attractions that support energy conservation and plant-based products throughout the park.

9 Things to Do at Nashville Shores

Float down the lazy river

Take a break from the waves and slides and relax as you float down the park’s lazy river. Don’t forget to reapply sunscreen while you’re enjoying the sun!

Ride the waves

The wave pool is one of the most popular attractions at Nashville Shores. With different wave patterns throughout the day, there’s always something new to experience.

Catch a ride on the slides

There are plenty of thrilling slides to choose from at Nashville Shores. The park even offers special slides for little ones, so everyone in the family can enjoy the fun!

Visit the animal habitat

One of the most unique features of Nashville Shores is the on-site animal habitat. Here, you can see alligators, turtles, and more up close!

Enjoy a meal with a view

There are several dining options at Nashville Shores, including a casual café and a sit-down restaurant. Both offer breathtaking views of the lake, so you can enjoy your meal with a view.

Take a break in the shade

The park features plenty of shady areas, so you can take a break from the sun when you need to. Don’t forget to hydrate often, especially if you’re spending time in the Wave Pool!

Shop for souvenirs

Nashville Shores has a shop where you can buy souvenirs and other items. From t-shirts to sunscreen, you’ll be able to find everything you need to remember your visit.

Splash around in the kiddie pool

The kiddie pool is the perfect place for little ones to cool off and have some fun. With its own slides and spray features, your kids will be entertained for hours!

Climb to the top of the tower

For a bird’s eye view of the park, climb to the top of the observation tower. You’ll be able to see all of Nashville Shores from up here!

How to Get There

Nashville Shores is located in Hermitage, Tennessee, just 30 minutes from downtown Nashville. The best way to get there is by car, but the park also offers a shuttle service from select hotels in the area. For more information, visit the Nashville Shores website.

Now that you know what to do at Nashville Shores, it’s time to start planning your visit! This family-friendly waterpark has something for everyone, so you’re sure to have a blast. Book your tickets today and get ready for a splashing good time!