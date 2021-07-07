A Scorned Woman Seeking Revenge: The Story of Tennessee Hot Chicken

If you’ve ever stopped for chicken in Nashville or other parts of the state, you’ve likely tried the iconic hot recipe.

Although several restaurants across the United States are now trying their own version of Tennessee hot chicken, the original is still the best. You’ll need to stop at Prince’s for those flavors, which launched over 80 years ago because of a revenge plot.

As the story goes, Prince was out late one night. Since he was thought to be romancing another woman while his current partner stayed at home, his fried chicken dinner was doused in massively hot spices.

When Prince returned home, the first bite of his chicken was shocking. Then, much to his partner’s dismay, he settled in to enjoy the new concoction.

Prince Recreated the Recipe to Open a Restaurant in the 1930s

The idea of serving hot chicken became so popular that Prince could open a restaurant in the middle of the Great Depression. It’s a story that people have told so often at this point that it has become part of the hot chicken experience.

You can still visit 123 Ewing Drive to experience Tennessee Hot Chicken at its best. Although the little spot only has six booths, it feels like you’re getting a taste of home.

You can also visit the company’s bigger location at 5814 Nolensville Pike in Nashville.

When you stay fit and healthy, you can tackle almost any challenge the world brings your way. Although revenge is often called a dish that’s best served cold, it’s also okay to think about something hot and spicy.