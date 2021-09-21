Amazon Continues Nashville Expansion with Third Fulfillment Center

Amazon intends to have a new fulfillment center opened in Alcoa by 2022. This expansion of the online giant’s network will create almost 800 new full-time jobs while reducing shipping times for the entire East Coast.

All the jobs come with benefits and an opportunity to engage with advanced robotics.

Amazon already has fulfillment or sorting centers in Nashville, Memphis, Murfreesboro, Lebanon, Charleston, and Chattanooga.

The expansion of this third fulfillment center to use robotics technology is expected to cost $200 million.

Amazon Is Also Building an Operations Hub

Separate from the fulfillment center project is an operations hub that the company is adding to the Nashville community. Once it is complete, up to 5,000 new jobs will be available in the area. It’s expected to provide a needed economic boost to the city as the pandemic recovery continues in 2021 and 2022.

Once the third fulfillment center is operational, employees will pick, pack, and ship small customer items. The facility will focus on consumer goods, electronics, and books over the 634,000-square-foot facility.

The company has a starting wage of $15 per hour. Amazon has also revamped its benefits package in recent users to offer full medical, vision, and dental. Workers also receive a 50% match with their 401(k) contributions from the first day.

Local officials expect the economic impact from these efforts will get felt immediately. With the Career Choice program, the company will even pe-pay up to 95% of the tuition that workers face for courses for in-demand fields. About 25,000 workers have pursued degrees since the program started.