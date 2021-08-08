Best Nashville Hot Chicken Dip Recipe

If you’ve never had Nashville hot chicken, you’re missing out on a treat. Although the original recipe is said to have been a revenge act from a scorned lover, we can all appreciate the spicy, crunchy goodness that comes from each bite.

When you don’t have the time to make fried chicken at home, you can duplicate the flavors of Nashville hot chicken at home with this fantastic dip recipe.

It only takes 20 minutes to prep and needs one hour from start to finish.

Ingredients for Nashville Hot Chicken Dip

8 ounces of cream cheese

2 cups shredded mozzarella

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup sour cream

2 green onions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons hot sauce

1 tablespoon cayenne

2 teaspoons packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Dash of Kosher salt

12 ounces fresh or frozen breaded chicken, cubed

8 slices white bread

3 tablespoons melted butter

1/3 cup pickle chips

Recipe Instructions for Making Nashville Hot Chicken Dip

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.

2. In a large bowl, combine the cream cheese, 1.75 cups mozzarella cheese, mayo, sour cream, green onions, cayenne, hot sauce, brown sugar, garlic powder, and paprika. Season with the salt.

3. Gently fold in most of the cooked chicken. You’ll want to save about 1/4 cup for the topping.

4. Transfer the dip into a medium baking dish. Top it with the remaining cheese. Allow the dip to bake for up to 30 minutes. It should be bubbly and starting to turn golden brown.

5. Make your toast. Brush each side of the bread with the melted butter. Add a touch of salt if you wish. Cut the slices diagonally and place on baking sheet. Bake until golden, or about eight minutes.

6. When the dip is ready, garnish with pickles and onions. Serve with the toast.

It isn’t quite the same as crunching into authentic Nashville hot chicken, but the flavors are right where they need to be for a sweet and spicy experience!