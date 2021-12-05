Best Natural Landmarks to Check Out in Nashville

Nashville is a city filled with exploration opportunities. You can get outside, strap on some comfortable shoes, and enjoy a beautiful day looking at all the natural landmarks.

What to See When Visiting Nashville

1. Cumberland Caverns

Concerts at this natural landmark are some of the best that you’ll ever attend. Even if you’re not there for the music, the different formations are quite beautiful.

2. Chickamauga Lake

Although you’ll need to drive to Chattanooga for this experience, the 353-acre park is worth the effort. It offers several waterfront picnic areas, an Olympic-size swimming pool, and a huge fishing pier. There’s even a six-mile mountain biking trail to enjoy.

3. Chickasaw State Park

With over 14,000 acres of forest to explore, you’ll find lots of birdwatching opportunities at this beautiful destination. You can take a paddleboat out on Lake Placid or enjoy a guided horseback ride down one of the area’s beautiful trails.

4. Paris Landing

This park first opened in 1945 to open access to the Tennessee River. It provides access to Kentucky Lake for waterskiing, fishing, and more. There’s even a beach volleyball court to enjoy if you prefer to stay on land.

The natural landmarks around Nashville are a sight to behold. Where do you think you’ll visit first?