Best Pet Friendly Motels in Nashville, TN

When you visit Nashville, you’ll discover dozens of hotels and motels vying for your business. The tourism industry took a significant financial hit because of COVID-19, so everyone is doing their best to get by.

One way that some motels are setting themselves apart from their competitors is by allowing pets to stay. Although you’ll likely pay a security deposit, this option is a cost-effective way to bring your companions along for a fun vacation.



These properties are the ones you’ll want to try first when planning your stay.

List of Nashville’s Best Pet Friendly Motels

1. Red Roof Plus Nashville Airport

This budget-friendly option is only a mile from the airport. Red Roof Plus not far from Opry Mills, the convention center, and the Nashville Zoo. Kids stay free at this two-star property, and you’ll get all of the essentials you need. It may be no-frills, but how long are you going to stay in your room?

2. Drury Inn and Suites Nashville Airport

As one of the highest-rated pet friendly motels in Nashville, you’ll get access to a fitness center, free high-speed Internet, and a complete business center. The property is a family-owned and operated business, providing everything from soft drinks to popcorn. Each room at Drury Inn and Suites has a fridge and a microwave.

3. Dream Nashville

Although this option is the most expensive on the list, all 168 rooms have art deco-inspired décor with high ceilings and lots of comfort. You’re a short walk from the downtown core, located near the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. VIP room facilities, concierge service, and a lounge are all part of the Dream Nashville experience.

4. Hilton Garden Inn

This pet friendly motel is only five minutes from Vanderbilt. You’re also near Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, which is a must-do item for your itinerary while in Nashville. Breakfast and dinner are served in their grill and bar. If you need a working vacation, book a room at Hilton Garden Inn.

5. Comfort Inn Downtown

Comfort Inn Downtown is in an excellent location, providing you with easy access to Nashville’s downtown experience. Breakfast is included in your stay. Although the rooms are somewhat basic, you’ll have all of the essentials available for an affordable trip to Middle Tennessee.

Book your stay today so that you can enjoy Nashville’s best attractions with your furry friend.