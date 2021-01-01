Best Restaurants in Nashville to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day in Nashville is a wonderful time of year. The weather is starting to turn toward spring, the days grow longer, and love has a spiciness to it that comes close to a mouthful of hot chicken.

When you want to take the person or people you love out for a fun Valentine’s Day in Nashville, here are some of the best restaurants to try.

You’ll need to head out of town to enjoy this delightful country stop. The restaurant is in an old schoolhouse, sourcing the ingredients from local farms in the area. Many of the dishes have items grown right on the property. If you can make a short holiday out of the event, goat yoga and a weekend brunch are additional highlights.

This restaurant has 20 years of experience being the go-to destination in Nashville for sushi. The menu also offers some excellent Asian options to consider. Don’t go home without trying the maki rolls, especially with some sake and whiskey. It’s low-key, understated, and cozy for the perfect romantic formula.

If you stop here on Valentine’s Day in Nashville, you’ll be at one of the most beautiful bars in the United States. The menu here is more sophisticated than you might expect, with grilled octopus and pork tagliatelle popular choices. When you want something more local, consider sharing the shrimp and grits.

This fun spot is in the heart of Germantown, offering a high-end take on the traditional steakhouse. You’ll get more soul food on the menu, along with the classics if that’s how you want to treat yourself. Some couples just experiment with the appetizers and sides, especially since you can get things like risotto tater tots and popcorn-buttered lobster.

Nashville had high hopes for this Julia Sullivan restaurant in 2017, and it has never failed to disappoint. You’ll enjoy tapas with a seafood emphasis and your favorite bottle of wine. You can make a day of it by shopping the boutiques in the neighborhood first.

Nashville might be known for country music, but it also has a reputation for fine dining excellence. Reserve a table at one of these restaurants to enjoy your Valentine’s Day this year.