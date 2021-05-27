In this era of socially distant dining and outdoor tents masquerading as restaurants, Nashville’s rooftop dining culture stands strong as a fun alternative. When the weather is warm, the time is right to have a cold drink.

When it gets cold in the evening, you’ll find something tasty at one of the city’s best rooftop restaurants to warm you up!

Here are the best places to reserve a table when you’re planning a night in the city.

What Are the Best Rooftop Restaurants in Nashville?

When you get a table on this rooftop patio, you’ll enjoy views of The Gulch with plenty of sunshine to spare. You’ll also find one of the city’s most extensive beverage menus waiting for you, with numerous wines and several lovely whiskeys.

You’ll find this rooftop masterpiece at the top of Noelle on Fourth Avenue. The city’s views are fantastic here, allowing you to see Nissan Stadium, the Cumberland, and more with an intimate glance. You’ll have sofas and fireplaces to enjoy as you start relaxing.

This colorful destination offers patio seating and a large bar, making it the perfect spot for cocktails. You’ll need to be a hotel guest to gain access to the pool, but it’s still a fun place to kick back for a couple of hours to talk with your family and friends.

Located at The Joseph, this rooftop restaurant is one of the newest destinations to enjoy in the city. It features primarily American dishes with a Mediterranean twist. You can rent a cabana for more privacy, enjoy the music from the live DJ, or lean back to appreciate the skyline views.

This exterior rooftop patio might be the most unique restaurant in the city. You’re right there with the city lights, but it is off the radar for most people. That means you get a quieter space and your favorite cocktails at the top of the Fairlane Hotel.

Rooftop dining is an exceptional experience in Nashville, especially after a sightseeing tour. Where do you plan to visit first?