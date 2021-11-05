One of the best reasons to run involves your fitness. When your heart gets some healthy work, this outdoor activity can generate massive improvements to your stamina.

Nashville offers several incredible trails to explore if you want to take a run through the city. Once you’ve taken your BrainMD products, you’ll be ready to conquer any one of these fantastic routes.

This 10-mile route takes you through a beautiful natural area, with about 30% of the trail running along the river. You’ll experience hardwood forests, open fields, and plenty of wildlife habitats. Over half of the course is ADA accessible.

With ten miles of paved trails to run, you can extend your exercise routine from Shelby Bottoms to Percy Priest Lake with this route. It also links several parks and the Lebanon Road YMCA while delivering some stunning river views.

You’ll experience impressive views of downtown Nashville with this running route. Although it is only 3.5 miles, you can still get a decent jog in during a beautiful day. It runs between Ted Rhodes Park and Nissan Stadium, with several art installations along the course. The trail is receiving an expansion through TSU shortly.

This Nashville route offers a popular one-mile trail that takes you along Lake Watauga and by the Parthenon. You can stop by the arts activity center, visit the museum, or attend festivals as they’re held in the area. It’s one of the most beautiful places in the city!

When you want to take a run in Nashville, these routes deliver a fantastic experience. Strap on some comfortable shoes, bring some supplies, and enjoy some time outside!