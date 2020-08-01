After all of the stress and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, it feels good to unwind and relax at one of Nashville’s best comedy clubs. The open mic nights provide some unexpected laughs from the region’s up-and-coming talent.

Although some clubs may be temporarily closed because of the state’s current set of circumstances, these are the best places to laugh in Nashville. They are, in face, one of the places you need to visit if you visit Nashville.

Some of the world’s best comedians come to this club to perform each year, with names like David Spade and Michelle Wolfe gracing the guest list in the summer of 2020. It’s the open mic nights that really bring down the house because you never know what to expect.

Home to LOL Nashville, this club features lots of unscripted comedy with the help of audience suggestions. That means you get to see some fast-paced, short-form skits and long-form improv. The group takes the stage twice per month. You’ll also find plenty of open mic opportunities to keep on laughing.

The open mic night at this venue happens every Tuesday. Anyone can sign up to hit the stage beginning at 7:30 PM. Other events are booked up to three months in advance, creating a calendar of fun shows to avoid. It’s an 18+ venue, but they do serve alcohol. There’s also a smoking area in the back.

You only need to go three blocks off of Broadway to find this Nashville institution. It provides a taste of Chicago with its pizza and cocktails while providing you with an excellent laugh. The calendar includes local and national comedians, in addition to the regular open mic nights that can trigger a smile.

This venue does an open mic comedy show every Sunday evening. It also provides regular live music and your basic bar fare for the city, including tacos and burritos. Outdoor patios, pool tables, and darts are also part of the experience.

Where do you plan to go to have a laugh in Nashville?