With a socially distanced holiday celebration expected in Nashville for 2020, several light shows could be the saving grace of the season. Families can pull up to these events, observe from the safety of their car, or drive through them to create a wonderland experience.

When you’re ready to see all of the displays, here’s where you’ll want to visit while in Middle Tennessee.

1. Opryland

With over two million lights as part of the display, you won’t want to miss this annual event. You can start seeing them in late November each night until the first of the year. The version of Opryland’s light show for 2020 will use a pop-up experience about Christmas movies that includes audio clips and film props from several films.

2. Belmont Mansion

Belmont gets a yuletide upgrade each year that makes it the perfect destination for a holiday light show. Guided tours are available some evenings to see the magnificent displays. The grounds will be closed on Christmas Eve and the holiday so that everyone can enjoy some time with their families.

3. Cheekwood Estates

When you combine the history, art, and gardens with the various exhibits, Christmas is the perfect time of year to visit this Nashville destination. This year’s event at Cheekwood Estates starts on November 20 and lasts until January 10, 2021. You’ll see one mile of decorations, along with trains and Santa’s reindeer.

4. Gill’s Bright Lights

This family won the Holiday Lights Competition, and it is still one of Nashville’s best overall displays. With over 50,000 synchronized lights to see, you’ll have a massive Christmas tree and a dozen others to enjoy seeing after the sun sets. Try to bring a canned food donation to help those who work with Second Harvest as part of the season. More information, including directions, is found on their website.

The holiday light shows in Nashville must go on! If you’re here in the city during December, make your way to these displays for a festive experience!