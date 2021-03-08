How Does Nashville Rank for Water and Air Quality?

You do everything you can in Nashville to support your health. That means you try to eat the right foods, get some exercise, and maybe use a HEPA filter in your home or office.

When you take care of your dietary health, you might include products from brands like Boiron and Pure Encapsulations to ensure you’ve got everything you need.

All of those efforts rely on the water and air quality found in Nashville to be at its best each day. In the EPA’s latest ratings, several Tennessee counties received an A grade for their pollution efforts.

Nashville and Davidson County only got a C from the Environmental Protection County. Still, that was better than Memphis and Shelby County, which got a failing grade.

Who Are the Biggest Greenhouse Gas Emitters in Nashville?

Davidson County doesn’t have a coal-fired power plant. Still, it has some industrial facilities that the EPA considers significant contributors to water and air quality rankings for Nashville.

Metro Nashville District Energy System

If you’ve seen the steam plume rising from a brick building downtown, you’ve seen the results of this natural-gas-fired plant that produces chilled or heated water for environmental controls within some of the city’s buildings.

Bordeaux Landfill

The decomposing waste found on County Hospital Road releases methane and other gases into the atmosphere. The city’s public works have vented and burned it there for years. Although the site stopped taking garbage in 1996, it still isn’t safe to use the area for any other purpose.

Carlex Glass America

This employer produces automotive glass, including windshields, here in Nashville. Their three brick smokestacks form an iconic cityscape when you see them. Since 2010, the factory has worked to cut emissions by almost 20%.

Fiberweb

You’ll find the weather protection systems for many homes and buildings manufactured by this Nashville company, specializing in providing non-woven fabric. With its expansion into a new warehouse and $12 million of investments into research and development, the organization saw its greenhouse gas emissions increase by 64% from 2011 to 2017.

As for water quality, Nashville exceeds all state and federal standards.