Have you recently purchased a vintage guitar, or are looking to purchase one soon? If so, you need to know how to properly hang it on your wall. Setting up vintage guitars can be difficult – especially for beginners. For an easy hanging solution, follow the steps below!

Step 1: Clean your vintage guitar.

You want to start this process with a nice, clean surface so if the vintage guitar is dusty or dirty in any way, use a feather duster and/or damp cloth to get rid of all debris on its surface.

Step 2: Find the right spot.

The best place to hang your guitar is against a wall that doesn’t receive direct sunlight, as this can cause your instrument to dry out and crack over time. The ideal environment will be between 50 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit, with humidity around 30-40%. Vintage guitars prefer a climate that is neither too hot nor too cold. Moreover, vintage guitars should never be hung from the ceiling or near heating vents as this can cause them to warp.

Step 3: Anchor into studs or use wall anchors.

The vintage guitar shouldn’t lean left or right but rather hang straight down and be secure. Drywall alone is not enough to securely hold your guitar without the risk of falling.

Bonus 1

Equip your vintage guitar with a vintage guitar strap. Once you have it hanging, get a genuine vintage guitar strap to complete the guitar and make it ready to play without stopping to attach a strap each time. This vintage guitar strap should be vintage-looking and properly broken in. Before you attach your vintage guitar strap, pull down on the vintage guitar slightly to even it out. If there is any difference between how high one side hangs compared to the other, consider using a vintage guitar strap with a vintage metal buckle to make sure the vintage guitar sits even.

Bonus 2

Play it cool. If dust accumulates on your vintage guitar, wait for it to dry before gently brushing it off with a vintage feather duster. You can also purchase vintage guitar polish and vintage guitar cleaners from The Music Nomad to keep your vintage guitar in pristine vintage condition!

There you have it, folks! Setting up vintage guitars doesn’t have to be difficult. Follow these steps and your vintage guitar will look great hanging over your vintage sofa! Happy shopping!