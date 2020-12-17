IndyCar is Coming to Nashville in 2021

The NTT IndyCar Series announced that a street race through downtown Nashville would be on the 2021 schedule. The inaugural Music City Grand Prix is currently scheduled to be held on August 6-8.

It is part of a multiyear agreement that the city has with the IndyCar Series, creating an event schedule that adds the first new street course to the circuit in seven years. Houston was the last edition, and that race was only held for two years.

The course includes 11 turns, covering over two miles. Drivers will cross over the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge twice, use the parking lots next to Nissan Stadium, and have top speeds of 200 miles per hour.

IndyCar Expects It to Be the Top Destination After the Indy 500

Josef Newgarden is a two-time IndyCar champion. He grew up in the Nashville area and moved back to the city in 2019.

Newgarden was at the press conference in Nashville that announced the agreement between the city and the NTT IndyCar Series. “I can speak for all the IndyCar drivers and tell you this is going to be the number one destination outside of the Indy 500 next year,” he said.

“Every driver that I’ve spoke to that’s heard about Nashville, they want to come to this event and succeed.”

The 2021 schedule is expected to be similar to the original 17 races that had been planned for 2020 before the COVID-19 outbreak upended everything.

If you want to be in the city to experience the Music City Grand Prix’s first running, book your tickets and lodging early. There could be limited availability with ongoing coronavirus protocols.

Should the restrictions be minimal, you’ll have a great experience enjoying Nashville’s cuisine while celebrating all things IndyCar. Tickets will go on sale at a future date.