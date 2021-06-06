Musicians Who Are Nashville Natives

Nashville rightly earns the nickname Music City each day. Whether you visit the honky-tonks, the Grand Ole Opry, or another of the city’s fantastic venues, you can see artistic influences everywhere.

Many musicians come to Nashville to make a name for themselves. A lucky few were born here, getting to embrace the city’s culture throughout their lives.

Here are some of the musicians who are also Nashville natives that you’ll want to get to know.

1. Ke$ha

This artist signed to Kemosabe Records when she was only 18. It took about four years for her to achieve her first major success, appearing on the No. 1 single called “Right Round.” She’s had two albums reach the top of the Billboard 200 and ten top-10 singles.

2. Kings of Leon

These rock musicians formed their band in Nashville in 1999. The band consists of three brothers and their cousin, initially performing garage and southern rock with some blues influences. They achieve more success in the UK before getting noticed in the United States.

3. Little Big Town

This country music group got together in 1998. After they signed a recording deal with Mercury Nashville Records that didn’t produce anything, they released a self-titled debut in 2002 with Monument. In 2005, they signed with Equity Music Group, earning a platinum certification. Their albums have accounted for 24 singles that have reached the charts.

4. Johnny Cash

Almost everyone knows the Man in Black. His baritone voice often dipped into the bass register, creating a distinctive sound that felt like the guitar was chugging along like a train. He rose to fame in the rockabilly scene in Memphis before making it in Nashville.

5. Pat Boone

After selling 45 million records, scoring 38 Top 40 hits, and appearing in a dozen Hollywood films, only Elvis Presley had more success in the 1950s than this artist. He even wrote a best-selling book in the 1950s.

6. Patsy Cline

Cline is the first woman to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Even though a plane crash took her life, her legacy continues today because of the work of her children.

Who are some of your favorite Nashville musicians?