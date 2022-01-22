Nashville Demographics for 2021
You can find plenty of things to love about Nashville. We’ve got world-class dining experiences here, a historic downtown, iconic landmarks, and beautiful natural areas to explore.
Let’s not forget that Nashville is “Music City.” Whether you prefer the honky tonks, the Grand Ole Opry, or a busker outside your favorite stop, there’s something for everyone to enjoy here.
One of the most overlooked attributes that life in Nashville offers is its diversity in demographics. Here is a closer look at what things are like in the city for 2021.
What Are the Demographics of Nashville in 2021?
- The current population of the city is 678,448. That figure is based on the latest estimates from the U.S. Census. In 2010, the recorded population was 601,222.
- Nashville grew by nearly 250,000 people in the 1960s and 1970s, more than doubling the size of the city.
- The city occupies a land area of approximately 475.5 square miles.
- Its 2020 growth rate is estimated to be at 0.57%, although COVID-related behaviors likely influenced that rate.
- When the entire metro area is considered, about two million people live in and around Nashville.
- The average household income in the city is just over $83,000, although the poverty rate is still above 15%.
- Nashville is home to the world’s largest population of Kurdish people.
- About 60,000 refugees from Bhutan have settled in the area.
- An active Jewish community has been present in Nashville for over 150 years.
- About 12% of the city’s population was born in a different country.
- Companies like Amazon continue to expand, adding more reasons to love this city.
What are some of the things that you love about living in Nashville?