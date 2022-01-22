Nashville Demographics for 2021

You can find plenty of things to love about Nashville. We’ve got world-class dining experiences here, a historic downtown, iconic landmarks, and beautiful natural areas to explore.

Let’s not forget that Nashville is “Music City.” Whether you prefer the honky tonks, the Grand Ole Opry, or a busker outside your favorite stop, there’s something for everyone to enjoy here.

One of the most overlooked attributes that life in Nashville offers is its diversity in demographics. Here is a closer look at what things are like in the city for 2021.

What Are the Demographics of Nashville in 2021?

The current population of the city is 678,448. That figure is based on the latest estimates from the U.S. Census. In 2010, the recorded population was 601,222.

Nashville grew by nearly 250,000 people in the 1960s and 1970s, more than doubling the size of the city.

The city occupies a land area of approximately 475.5 square miles.

Its 2020 growth rate is estimated to be at 0.57%, although COVID-related behaviors likely influenced that rate.

When the entire metro area is considered, about two million people live in and around Nashville.

The average household income in the city is just over $83,000, although the poverty rate is still above 15%.

Nashville is home to the world’s largest population of Kurdish people.

About 60,000 refugees from Bhutan have settled in the area.

An active Jewish community has been present in Nashville for over 150 years.

About 12% of the city’s population was born in a different country.

Companies like Amazon continue to expand, adding more reasons to love this city.

What are some of the things that you love about living in Nashville?