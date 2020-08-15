One of the best ways to enjoy a hot summer day in Tennessee is to splash around in some water, especially if you are using some vacation time for an extra long weekend and are trying to pack your itinerary.



When visiting Nashville, you’ll discover that a variety of water activities are available to experience. You and the family can cool down, navigate fast water slides, or enjoy a spa day.

You’re going to need plenty of energy to enjoy all of these potential activities. That’s why starting off with products from brands like Carlson Labs, Garden of Life, and Thorne Research is essential to your itinerary.

Best Places to Visit in Nashville for Water Fun

Year-Round Indoor Pools

Nashville has five year-round indoor pools to enjoy. You can visit the Harman Regional Center, Hadley Regional Center, East Regional Center, Coleman Regional Center, or the Centennial Sportsplex to cool down. Hours and availability are variable, but many locations offer free admission for open or law swimming. Summer-only options are also available.

Spraygrounds

Bring the family to Cumberland Park to enjoy the cold water as it splashes through the air. It is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, although some closures happen because of special events. Admission is free, but you must follow a specific code of conduct while enjoying some relief from the heat. Kirkpatrick and Watkins Parks also have facilities to enjoy.

Wave Country

This Nashville water activity is the region’s only wave-action swimming pool. You can let them lap your feet or work on riding the waves. The facility provides a handful of non-movement times if you prefer a more traditional experience. Slides, water flumes, and more are available to enjoy.

Kayaking and Canoeing

Nashville is one of the best river towns in the United States. You can explore the Middle Tennessee rivers with a guided excursion from Metro Parks. Day trips include paddling instruction, vessel rental, shuttle services, and all of the necessary equipment for a fun day on the water for the price of having lunch at a nice restaurant. Group trips are available for up to 20 people.

Fishing

If you have the required license, fishing is permitted on any Metro Park property. The best fishing areas tend to be at Lake Watauga, Cedar Hill Pond, Willow Pond, and Lake Sevier.

Are you ready to beat the heat when visiting Nashville? Add these cool spots to your itinerary to enjoy a wonderfully relaxing time!