The Interesting History of Nashville Palace

There is lots of interesting history in Nashville. Nashville Palace was once the home of “Nashville Now” and “Hee Haw”, the well-known TV shows, as well as “The Grand Ole Opry”. The Nashville Palace music venue was first opened in the year 1977 when John A. Hobbs served as its owner for 20 years. One frequent performer at the Nashville Palace had been Jerry Reed who performed more than 30 times from the stage in the initial year alone. It was referred to as the Nashville Palace of Jerry Reed.

The Nashville Palace aided in launching several of the most notable artists of music such as Ricky Van Shelton as well as Lorrie Morgan. There also have been other artists who had the opportunity of performing at the Nashville Palace such as George Jones, Randy Travis, Roy Acuff, Alan Jackson, Jack Greene, Mel Tillis, Porter Wagoner, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and so forth.

At present, Nashville Palace is owned by Jesse Lee Jones, who happens to be Robert’s Western World’s proprietor. The main objective of Jesse Lee Jones will be to make the Palace the home of country music once again. It is likewise a priority to perpetuate and promote conventional country music along with its history. Jesse Lee is of the notion that this music is responsible for making “Music City” and this art form, which was originated from Bristol, Tennessee, should be maintained and kept alive. Incidentally, Bristol happens to be the place where country music was first originated.

The Nashville Palace is now open once again along with the musical integrity that can be expected by everybody while visiting Robert’s Western World.