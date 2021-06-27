Top-Rated Outdoor Nashville Activities

With all of the challenges that 2020 presented, we all rediscovered the fun of exploring the Great Outdoors.

Nashville might be known the world over as being a mecca for country music, but it is also a city where you can find several top-rated outdoor activities to enjoy.

If you’re ready to get some fresh air, here are some ideas to add to your itinerary.

Where Are the Best Outdoor Activities in Nashville?

1. Warner Parks

You can find the state’s largest municipal park only nine miles from the downtown area. You’ll have almost 2,700 acres to explore, with abundant hiking trails and conservation areas to enjoy. There’s a dog park, two golf courses, equestrian trails, and an 11-mile road that is perfect for cycling.

2. Percy Priest

The region’s largest lake is only 15 minutes from the downtown area. It offers 265 miles of shoreline, spanning over 14,000 square acres. You can camp, have a picnic, or do some boating during your stay. There are numerous fishing activities to enjoy, and four different marinas offer meals and snacks.

3. Harpeth River

If you want to spend a day letting your worries float away, a day on this Class 1 river is the perfect experience. It’s 15 miles from the city, and you can rent canoes from March to October each year.

4. Cedars of Lebanon

When you spend time in Nashville, you should spend at least one day doing some horseback riding. This state park is about 40 minutes from the downtown area, allowing you to enjoy a 2.5-mile guided trail. You can spot plenty of wildlife while you’re out there, and the 1,000-acre park has camping and cabins available.

5. Wave Country

This water park delivers two speed slides and three water flumes. You can drop from a 40-foot tower to travel 80 feet, and floats are included with the admission price.

So, if you are looking for something other than indoor attractions, Nashville has plenty of outdoor opportunities to explore. Where will you stop first?