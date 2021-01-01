You’d take care of yourself and your family during the COVID-19 pandemic by managing your health. That means you might take items from Numedica or Enzymedica to give your body the competitive edge against a potential illness.

You also take care of your favorite restaurants and businesses during closures or modified use orders. That’s why takeout and curbside delivery options become available during these times.

The people who get overlooked during this process are the entertainers and music industry workers. When the Grand Ole Opry falls silent, who will support the crews?

Listening to songs on Spotify doesn’t provide Nashville musicians with enough royalties unless they get hundreds of millions of streams. Here are the real ways that you can help.

1. Buy Some Music

Now is the perfect time to pick up that album you love to stream. If you’ve already completed your discography, consider purchasing some merchandise from an artist website or through their social media page. Direct support is much better than the $0.00007 per stream a song earns online.

2. Tune into Live Streams

Numerous Nashville artists are bringing their crews along to create online shows that you can stream at home. These concerts aren’t the same as the real thing, but it is still lots of fun to gather around the computer or TV with your family. Some streams are monetized with donation opportunities.

3. Funding Organizations

Several relief organizations provide support to struggling musicians and industry personnel during the pandemic. If you visit the NARAS website, you’ll find numerous links that point you in the direction you prefer to go. Even Spotify is matching up to $10 million in donations with certain gifts to national and international music organizations.

4. Crowdfunding

Several Nashville artists have taken to Kickstarter and GoFundMe to help make ends meet. If you take this approach, research the campaign carefully before contributing to ensure that your money gets put to its intended use.

Nashville will come back stronger than ever before once we get past the COVID era. Until that time comes, consider taking these steps to support your favorite musicians and the staff that support them.