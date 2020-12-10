What Can You Do in Nashville During the Winter?

If you blink during the winter in Nashville, you might experience a weather change.

Although the climate stays relatively comfortable, the city sees its fair share of freezing temperatures and precipitation during the season.

Best Activities to Enjoy During Winter in Nashville

This interactive museum is open all year. It becomes one of the city’s best winter attractions with its Deck the Hall program. You can see the original Christmas lights installed by Elvis, decorate some cookies, and enjoy special concerts.

The Country Christmas celebration next to the stunning Grand Ole Opry offers numerous winter-related events. You can make a gingerbread house, meet a reindeer, and do some ice tubing. Many families make this stop an annual tradition.

It might be cold outside, but that fact doesn’t stop the Old Town Trolley from operating. You’ll get to see the city across 15 stops, putting you close to many of Nashville’s best sights. When you’ve got a warm cup of cocoa to sip, it’s one of the best experiences you’ll find.

You’ll get to see the Harding family mansion at this Nashville stop, tour the equestrian stables, see the gardens, and sometimes have wine. Costumed guides lead the experience, providing access to many of the property’s historic buildings.

You’ll get to stay in your car for this fun Nashville holiday event. You’ll listen to holiday music through your radio as the lights blink in tune with the melodies. The admission cost is based on the vehicle, so pack everyone in the family to enjoy this experience. Gates typically open in early November at 5 PM each night.

Nashville offers a lot of fun events and activities to enjoy throughout the entire holiday season. With a little proactive planning, you can include them all each year!