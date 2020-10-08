What Is the Best Time to Visit Nashville?

When the weather turns warm, and the sun shines longer, Nashville comes to life. If you visit between April to October, you’ll find the honkey-tonks jamming, the music pumping, and the historical adventures encouraging a tour.

Whether you choose an indoor or outdoor adventure, Nashville is at its best during the summer months.

Christmas is the other time of year to visit Nashville. Although winter is the low season (with better lodging deals), you can enjoy the charm at the Belle Meade Plantation or the Opryland Hotel with their lights and decorations.

Key Events to Enjoy When Staying in Nashville

When COVID-19 isn’t disrupting our daily routines, several events occur in Nashville, starting in April.

Rock ‘n Roll Nashville Marathon

Nashville Comedy Festival

Country Music Festival

Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman

Americana Fest

Music City Food and Wine Festival

If you don’t like heat or humidity, try to visit Nashville closer to April or October. You’ll get a colder breeze that blows without the oppressive sunshine trying to burn your skin.

When you love sticky weather, July and August are the best times to visit Nashville. You can enjoy long nights out and sleeping in before grabbing some world-famous biscuits or hot chicken.

What About a Christmas Stay in Nashville?

The lights twinkle a little brighter in Nashville during the winter months. There isn’t enough light pollution to drown out the stars, while the neon still shines deep into the night with an invitation for fun.

It can get a little cold in winter, especially after the winter solstice. Please remember to pack accordingly.

You might also consider attending one of these events during your stay.

CMA Awards

Music City Bowl

A Country Christmas at Gaylord Opryland

Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight

Although different seasons offer unique opportunities in Nashville, everyone can find something fun and exciting to do all year long. The best time to visit is the time that you can make for this city.