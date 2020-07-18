You might want to visit the honky-tonks in Nashville. There might be a river walk calling your name. Live music, professional sports, and world-class dining are all available in the city.

Did we mention the hot chicken yet?

It can take a lot of energy to move around Nashville to see everything. You’ll want to make sure your energy is at peak levels by choosing your preferred products from Integrative Therapeutics, NeuroScience, and Terry Naturally! Once you’re ready to go, consider these travel options as you make up your weekend itinerary.

See Everything on a Budget

The most affordable way to see downtown Nashville is to stay in the heart of the action. You can walk to most of the famous venues you want to see from a central location.

You can also use these options to start exploring the city.

1. Take the Music City Circuit

This option is a free MTA bus service that provides two routes. It runs between Bicentennial Mall and the Gulch as the Green Circuit. At the same time, the Blue Circuit takes you from Tennessee State to the Riverfront Station. The collective stops include the farmer’s market, the Hall of Fame, Bridgestone Arena, and the Ryman.

2. Go Low-and-Slow With the Pedicabs

This downtown transportation option works like a regular taxi. You can use pedicabs in East Nashville and in midtown if you’re there. It’s the perfect way to immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of the city.

3. Rent an Electric Scooter

You can find multiple rentals and locations available through Lime and Bird to explore Nashville on a self-guided tour. You’ll need to download the company app and provide credit card information, but then you are free to be on whatever schedule you prefer.

4. Take a Car to Your Destination

Nashville offers plenty of taxis to help you arrive at whatever destination you want to see in the city. You can also take advantage of the presence of ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft. There are formal and informal options in this category, including limousine rentals, to have the perfect evening on the town.

Getting around Nashville is fast and affordable with these options. Please remember that some companies require a reservation to use their services.