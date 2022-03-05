What You Need to Know About Nashville Marathon

It is a fact that the St. Jude Rock ‘N’ Roll Nashville Marathon and Half-Marathon is finally coming back. Although this race usually happens in the month of April, it was moved to the fall this year due to COVID-19 protocols.

The start time of this race is 7:20 AM which was actually scheduled for 25th April before being moved to 6th November and then to this present date.

According to race director Erika Larsen, this would be an appropriate time to run in case the climatic conditions corporate. She likewise added that it will also be cooler unlike April much to the comfort of the runners.

However, the number of participants will be reduced to 15,000 rather than 30,000 participants in recent times. As a result, there will be less number of spectators too.

It will be possible for the runners to maintain social distance while running as well. Approximately 10 participants will be released by the officials at an interval of 3 seconds that would be spreading apart at the starting line on Broadway and 8th Avenue. The winners will be determined by individual computer chip times, and not the one who is crossing the finishing line at first.

Water stations are going to be self-reliant and cups will be placed on separate tables for those who do not like to take cups from the volunteers. Moreover, anyone coming to the Nissan Stadium indoor facilities has to wear a mask.

There has been a modification in the course of the Marathon. The portion of the race that went through Metro Centerk has been swapped by the run on the Shelby Bottoms Greenway. However, there has been no change in the half-Marathon course.

So, stock up on protein drinks from Organifi, and get ready to run!