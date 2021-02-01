What You Need to Know About the Frist Art Museum

The Frist Art Museum encourages everyone to look at the art world through a different lens. The facility offers high-quality exhibitions and original educational programs to create a unique outreach opportunity.

After opening in 2001, the museum has brought several touring exhibitions to Nashville. With changes happening a couple of times per year, you can visit multiple times and still see something new.

The easiest way to enjoy the Frist Art Museum is to join as a member. You’ll get free admission each time you visit and easier access to the various programs, lectures, and exhibitions hosted by the facility.

Members receive dedicated hours to tour the facility. It is only $75 for a family, although the rates go up to $15,000 if you want to be a member of the O’Keeffe Circle.

The Frist Art Museum Is a Family-Friendly Nashville Destination

With the addition of the Martin ArtQuest Gallery, the Frist Art Museum is one of Nashville’s most popular family destinations. It offers a colorful space that kids love while learning more about art.

The activities offered at the museum provide fun for everyone in the family. A total of 30 interactive stations let you paint watercolors, make a sculpture, and produce a print. ArtQuest is also free when you pay for a gallery admission, and anyone under the age of 18 always has a no-cost entry.

Several exhibitions are planned to end in January and February 2021, so you’ll want to take the time to explore each one before the next set comes through to enjoy. You’ll get to see displays about the centennial of the 19th Amendment, work from multimedia artist Terry Adkins, sculptures by Rina Banerjee, and selections from advanced studio art programs in the area.

Hours may change because of COVID-19 restrictions, health alerts, and unexpected events. You’ll find the Frist Art Museum at 919 Broadway.