What You Should See During a Lower Broadway Sightseeing Tour in Nashville

Lower Broadway is one of the best sightseeing areas in Nashville. It’s also referred to as the Honky Tonk Highway, providing four blocks of restaurants, live country music venues, and unique local businesses.

Many buildings in the district have historical significance, leading the area to get placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Nashville became Music City because of a nickname offered by Queen Elizabeth to the Fisk Jubilee Singers in 1873. When you have time to tour the region, here is what you should include on your sightseeing tour.

1. Nashville Visitors Center

You can grab some brochures here to review the local attractions you’d like to see. Depending on when you’re in Nashville, you can see a Predators game during your stay at this venue. Even if you don’t want to linger, the free coupon books and a city map are worth the time investment.

2. Ernest Tubb Record Shop

This famous store started in 1947, and it has continued to serve Nashville at Fourth and Broadway since 1951. The Texas Troubador founded it, and the Midnite Jamboree broadcast still originates within the historic building. Nudie’s Honky Tonk is on the grounds today, notable for having the longest bar in the city.

3. Johnny Cash Museum

It used to be the Harley-Holt Furniture Company in this area, but now you’ll find an entire building dedicated to the Man in Black. You’ll see hundreds of different instruments, outfits, and artwork by the legendary artist, along with some of his handwritten lyrics. They have a fantastic on-site coffee shop to enjoy.

4. Acme Feed and Seed

You’ll find plenty of Honky Tonks along the way, but you’ll eventually get to this 22,000-square-foot music venue. There’s a sushi bar on the second floor, authentic Nashville hot chicken below it, and access to the Riverfront Park a block away. If you look across the river, you’ll see Nissan Stadium and the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, which is one of the longest in the world.

You could spend an entire vacation exploring Lower Broadway. If you include these highlights during your stay in Nashville, you’ll have plans for a fun time!