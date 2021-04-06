When Will Nashville Bars Reopen?

Mayor John Cooper announced Phase 3 reopening restrictions in Nashville on October 1, 2020. The modified conditions allowed restaurants and bars to operate at 50%, assuming that social distancing requirements could be followed.

There was also a maximum of 100 patrons allowed on each floor of Nashville’s bars with the Phase 3 reopening plan. It was also considered permissible to have another 100 people seated outdoors, with a maximum of eight people per table.

All establishments were required to close at 11 PM under these guidelines.

Nashville Tracks Eight Key Metrics

Nashville’s bars won’t see signs of pre-COVID normalcy until vaccine distribution reaches the general population. At the beginning of February 2021, all city residents age 75 and older were eligible to receive the vaccine on weekends only with an appointment.

The roadmap for reopening Nashville safely follows eight crucial metrics that work to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Four of those areas are consistently in the “green,” which means they meet the goals for staying at the current phase.

Those four areas are testing capacity, public health capacity, transmission rate, and a 14-day trend of new cases.

The two areas where Nashville currently struggles is in the metrics of ICU beds at local hospitals and the per-capita infection rate of new cases for every 100,000 residents.

Free Testing Is Available in the City

When temperatures are above 35°F in Nashville, all residents can head to the free COVID testing centers at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro, Meharry Medical College on 21st Avenue North, or Nissan Stadium at Lot N.

If it is colder outside, only the assessment center at Nissan Stadium remains open. You’ll want to check on the current restrictions before traveling to get tested at the safe start website.

Should you have any questions or concerns about the reopening plan for bars or other businesses, you can call (615) 862-7777 from 7 AM to 7 PM each day.