Why RCA Studio B Is So Historic

The historic RCA Studio B is historic because it is said that the place is where the classic Nashville sound was invented. It’s a style characterized by strings and background vocals, helping the city establish itself as a global recording center.

It’s also famous because it was the home of some industry giants in those early days. When you listened to music from that era, the Everly Brothers, Eddy Arnold, Chet Atkins, and Elvis Presley all worked on compositions at RCA Studio B.

It was built in 1957 by Dan Maddox to promote a more sophisticated style and sound. Although it is more of a cultural attraction today, it also serves as a sound and recording classroom for middle and high school students in the city.

RCA Studio B Was Listed on the National Register of Historic Places

RCA moved from its initial permanent recording studio in the city in 1957 after Steve Sholes and Chet Atkins requested the additional space. The facility’s chief engineer and recording manager drew up the original plans for the facility on a napkin.

It only took four months to build the new studio. It’s a single-story building with offices in the front. The control room had a second floor for an echo chamber to create additional mastering options.

When a larger studio was built in 1964, that’s when this one became known as RCA Studio B.

It’s Now Part of the Country Music Hall of Fame

The studio was made available to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1977. In 1992, the facility was formally donated by Maddox.

It continued operations until 2001. Students still use the facility to learn the foundational techniques of analog recording.

Daily tours are available, although COVID-19 restrictions might limit how long you can stay or how many people can be in your party.